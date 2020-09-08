Left Menu
India to have 220 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that India will increase its existing clean energy capacity of 134 GW to 220 GW by 2022 and stressed on reducing tariffs further through technological advancements. Speaking earlier at the event, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is actively encouraging the industry, oil and gas companies in particular, to become participants in this transition to solar energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that India will increase its existing clean energy capacity of 134 GW to 220 GW by 2022 and stressed on reducing tariffs further through technological advancements. The Prime Minister was earlier expected to deliver the inaugural address at the World Solar Technology Summit organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), but could not do so due to some other engagements. New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh read out Modi's message at the virtual summit. "We have scaled up our non-fossil fuel based generation to 134 GW, which is about 35 per cent of our total power generation. We are confident of increasing it to 220 GW by 2022," Singh said, reading out the Prime Minister's message. "Technology holds the key to scale up the use of solar energy. Technological advancements have already brought about a significant reduction in the price of solar power. A further reduction in the cost will provide a major boost to the use and expansion of renewable energy," Modi said in the message.

Modi also mentioned the 'One World, One Sun, One Grid' project which is aimed at clean energy supplies across nations. The Prime Minister asserted that ISA is part of this project which can bring transformational benefits for entire humanity.

He also stated that the government wants to take solar energy to all villages in the country and replace diesel with this clean source in the farm sector. Speaking earlier at the event, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is actively encouraging the industry, oil and gas companies in particular, to become participants in this transition to solar energy. "Our oil and gas companies are also making efforts to deploy solar panels across the value chain of their operations, and current installed solar power capacity is 270 MW. "Additional 60 MW solar capacity will be added in the coming year. We have taken up the mission of solarising about 50 per cent of fuel stations owned by public sector oil companies in the next five years," he added. Five public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry will be joining ISA's Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action (ISA-CSCA) as corporate partners.

Pradhan said Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and GAIL (India) Limited will be contributing to ISA's Corpus Fund.

