Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:35 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. "At about 8.30 hours on September 11, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector, District Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir," the Indian army said in a statement.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. On Thursday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district at around 10 pm. (ANI)
