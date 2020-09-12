Left Menu
NGOs provide help to children from poor families in online education

With education now being imparted mostly through digital means in view of COVID-19, it has been a challenge for people from weaker sections to get devices and internet connection for their children to continue their studies.

Updated: 12-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:45 IST
With education now being imparted mostly through digital means in view of COVID-19, it has been a challenge for people from weaker sections to get devices and internet connection for their children to continue their studies.

Though governments have made efforts to bridge the digital divide through semi-online classes and increased interaction of students with teachers over the phone, difficulties persist. The non-government organizations have been rendering a helping hand by providing smartphones, computers, laptops to needy students and even arranging online classes.

Nivedita Dasgupta, Country Head, Miracle Foundation India, said a large section of people faces difficulties such as improper connectivity, lack of wi-fi facilities besides not having smartphones or laptops. "Miracle Foundation India is striving to provide children with smartphones and tablets with pre-installed education applications," Dasgupta told ANI.

The foundation has partnered with childcare institutions across the country as part of its efforts. Wockhardt Foundation said they are offering audiovisual learning to children from poor families and have provided more than 1000 e-learning is

"This programme has proved to be a success in almost nine states, including Gujarat, Haryana, and Maharashtra, in all different languages," Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chief Executive Officer of the foundation said. He said the foundation also offers teacher training programmes to the schools so that teachers are able to operate the equipment. (ANI)

