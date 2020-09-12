Sri Lanka navy plugs leak on fire-hit supertanker
But the New Diamond left two long trails of fuel oil after the Navy towed it out to sea this week. Sri Lanka's Marine Protection Authority has said it plans to take action against the ship's owner under the country's laws to protect the marine ecosystem.Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:33 IST
The Sri Lankan navy said on Saturday it had sealed an inlet on the fire-stricken New Diamond oil supertanker that was leaking fuel oil and sparking fears of an environmental disaster. A team of divers that inspected the rear of the tanker, which caught fire last week, found a seawater inlet leaking a mix of fuel oil and seawater.
"They took immediate action to completely seal the inlet," the navy said in a statement. The tanker, which is carrying about 2 million barrels of oil, is currently 45 nautical miles (83 km) of Sri Lanka's east coast, the navy said.
The fire onboard the 20-year old Panama-flagged very large crude carrier that broke out on Sept. 3 has since been extinguished, and the cargo of crude oil remains intact. But the New Diamond left two long trails of fuel oil after the Navy towed it out to sea this week.
Sri Lanka's Marine Protection Authority has said it plans to take action against the ship's owner under the country's laws to protect the marine ecosystem.
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka bans imports of plastic products
Reform process of Sri Lankan Constitution would be underway very soon: Minister
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga enters UNP leadership fray
Sri Lanka's former PM Wickremesinghe's cousin expresses desire to lead UNP
China seeks to set up military logistic facilities in Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Myanmar: Pentagon