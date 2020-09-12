J-K reports 1,698 new COVID-19, tally reaches 52,410

As many as 1,698 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the Union Territory's count of coronavirus cases to 52,410. There are 16,261 active cases while 35,285 cases have recovered from the illness.

"1,698 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 838 from Jammu division and 860 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 52,410 including 16,261 active cases, 35,285 recoveries and 864 deaths," said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. India's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths. (ANI)