VHP directs workers to remain alert to thwart fraud in name of money collection for Ram Temple

In the wake of cases of money being collected from people for construction of Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has taken the issue seriously and directed its workers to keep an eye on such incidents. The VHP has also directed its workers that people should be made aware that no such programme is being run by the organisation as of now.

Though, earlier there was a plan to sought help from people for the construction of Ram Temple but this could not begin due to coronavirus pandemic. If someone wants to donate, they can do so in the account of Ram Mandir Trust. VHP spokesperson, Binod Bansal, said it has come to their knowledge that money is being extorted from people in the name of Ram Temple which is wrong. The VHP has no such plans as of now. VHP will take help from people for construction of the temple but a grand programme will be announced for the same.

For financial support for Ram Temple, VHP had set a target to connect 10 crore families for which countrywide movement was to be launched to connect with people. But right now, the money collection has not started yet. That is why VHP has asked its workers to remain alert to thwart such attempts. (ANI)