Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Ministers extend greetings on 'Hindi Diwas'

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the chief ministers of various states extended their greetings on Monday. Taking the opportunity to extend wishes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Hindi a bridge between ancient civilization and modern progress and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a poem. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it is an important link of unity and integrity of our nation.

"Congratulated with all-inclusive sentiments, the conductor and reflector of Indian life values, culture and values, congratulations to all Indians on 'Rajbhasha Hindi Diwas', a bridge between ancient civilization and modern progress. Let us be determined to make the Hindi a language of the world," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi. Chouhan shared a poem in Hindi, "Our pride by Language, language is respect. Sur, Kabir, Tulsi, Premchand are the gift of Hindi (language). Love every language and take pride in Hindi."

"Hindi is our culture, identity and the voice of the country. Value it, make it intact, the pride of the country will prosper. Best wishes on Hindi Diwas!" the tweet added. Meanwhile, Gehlot tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "Hearty greetings and best wishes on Hindi Divas. Hindi is not just a language, but an integral part of our culture. Hindi is an important link of unity and integrity of our nation. Let us use the Hindi language more and more in our daily practice and contribute to increasing its pride."

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)