ABB digitises gas supplies control for tea gardens, industrial units

ABB’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-based solution monitors and controls gas flow across tea estates and select industrial customers, across six districts of upper Assam, ABB India said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:59 IST
ABB India on Monday said that 74 tea gardens in Assam as well as six big industrial customers have upgraded to first-of-its-kind ABB digital gas control systems. ABB’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-based solution monitors and controls gas flow across tea estates and select industrial customers, across six districts of upper Assam, ABB India said in a statement. The project was awarded by Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) and will be undertaken in two phases to cover 399 tea estates and six large industrial customers. As the state utility works towards building a sustainable gas distribution system, one of the major issues AGCL faced with was the optimisation of gas flow along its extensive pipeline network ensuring gas availability per pre-defined limit even to the last-mile consumer

ABB was able to customise and deliver a state-of-the-art SCADA and telecom solution for AGCL covering 74 tea estates and six big industrial consumers in the first phase of the project, it said. “This solution is designed to eliminate the challenges of complex pipeline networks and provide greater visibility of consumption for better demand and supply forecasting.” said Balaji G, Head - Industrial Automation, Energy business, ABB India.

