Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states to ensure adequate oxygen availability in healthcare facilities amid COVID-19

With oxygen support a key in treatment procedures for COVID-19 patients, the Centre on Monday directed states and union territories to maintain effective coordination with steel plants for oxygen procurement since steel plants provide approximately 550 MT per day oxygen in addition to oxygen manufacturers who provide 6400 MT per day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:44 IST
Centre asks states to ensure adequate oxygen availability in healthcare facilities amid COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With oxygen support a key in treatment procedures for COVID-19 patients, the Centre on Monday directed states and union territories to maintain effective coordination with steel plants for oxygen procurement since steel plants provide approximately 550 MT per day oxygen in addition to oxygen manufacturers who provide 6400 MT per day. An official release said that the Health Ministry held a virtual meeting on Monday which was attended among others by Union Health Secretary and Health and Industries Secretaries from states.

The aim of the meeting was to ensure adequate oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities in these States and unrestricted intra as well as the inter-state movement of oxygen. It was noted that 11 tankers in Assam supply oxygen to most of the north-eastern states.

The release said states were specifically advised to ensure facility wise/hospital wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there is no stockout. They were asked to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between States/UTs, there is a provision of "Green Corridor" for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers within the cities and real-time monitoring of cryogenic tankers used to supply oxygen.

The states were advised to repurpose argon and nitrogen carrying tankers to increase the number of oxygen carrier vehicles and ensure timely payment of the due bills to the manufacturers and supplier to maintain an uninterrupted supply of oxygen. "Hospitals and institutions have long term tender/ contract agreement for the supply of oxygen with oxygen manufacturers, which need to be honoured. Hence, States must not impose restrictions on free movement of oxygen," the release said.

The states were advised to undertake oxygen consumption audit, ensure only cases requiring medical oxygenation are administered with oxygen and prevent leakages due to negligence of hospital staff "Ensure proper disinfection of Oxygen cylinders as per protocols while sending cylinders to fillers of Oxygen. Expedite the process of grant of licenses to produce medical oxygen to those already producing industrial oxygen," the release said.

State Health Secretaries and Industries Secretaries of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal participated in the meeting (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Shooting of 27-year-old man under investigation in Pennsylvania

The mayor of Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Monday called for an overhaul of how the city responds to mental health situations after a police officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man who ran at him, allegedly threatening him with a knife. The ...

Turkish, Russian officials to meet in Ankara for talks on Syria, Libya

Turkish and Russian officials will meet in Ankara this week for a new round of talks on developments in Syria and Libya, where the two countries back opposing sides, Turkeys Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Consultations between Turkish and...

Fifteen scientists launch critique of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine data

A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet on Monday outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russias COVID-19 vaccine, one of the authors said, adding further fuel to a dispute surrounding the Sputnik-V shot.Fifte...

Report: Browns signing K Parkey from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns are making a quick change at kicker and signing Cody Parkey from their practice squad, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The move comes one day after 2019 fifth-round draft pick Austin Seibert missed both of hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020