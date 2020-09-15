Left Menu
Destiny’s Child’s LeToya Luckett welcome second child with Tommicus Walker

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker have become parents to a baby boy, their second child together. The 39-year-old singer had announced in March that she and Walker are expecting their second child. They welcomed their first child, daughter Gianna, in January 2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:56 IST
Destiny’s Child’s LeToya Luckett welcome second child with Tommicus Walker
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker have become parents to a baby boy, their second child together. The couple welcomed their son on Monday and has named him Tyson Wolf Walker.

"Tyson Wolf Walker. Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father," Luckett captioned a print of the baby boy's feet on Instagram. The 39-year-old singer had announced in March that she and Walker are expecting their second child. Luckett and Walker got married in Texas in December 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Gianna, in January 2019.

