Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament set to oppose AfriForum’s court application

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Parliament’s basis for opposing the application, which is scheduled for hearing at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, is that the relief AfriForum is seeking has become moot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:31 IST
Parliament set to oppose AfriForum’s court application
Mothapo said Parliament has already considered and adopted the CRC report, and this happened in December 2018 after the court dismissed AfriForum’s application for an interim interdict to stop Parliament from adopting the report. Image Credit: Twitter(@MolotoMothapo)

Parliament is set to oppose AfriForum's court application to have declared as constitutionally invalid Parliament's adoption of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) report on the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Parliament's basis for opposing the application, which is scheduled for hearing at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, is that the relief AfriForum is seeking has become moot.

"This is because the process of potentially amending Section 25 of the Constitution has moved far beyond the factual background underlying AfriForum's application and makes the relief it seeks of no consequence," Mothapo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mothapo said Parliament has already considered and adopted the CRC report, and this happened in December 2018 after the court dismissed AfriForum's application for an interim interdict to stop Parliament from adopting the report.

"The court affirmed Parliament's constitutional right to independently determine and conduct its business, without undue interference. Subsequent to the adoption of the CRC report, Parliament has established an Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution," Mothapo said.

As it is now public knowledge, Mothapo said, the Ad Hoc Committee has since considered the matter and, among other things, published a draft Bill.

"The Bill aims to amend the Constitution to provide that where land and improvements on it are expropriated for purposes of land reform, compensation payable may be nil. In this context, it is Parliament's contention that this entire application has now become moot," Mothapo said.

To read Parliament's full affidavit on this matter from, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3ut42aq.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Investing over Rs 2,000 cr on electrification of models: TKM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar on Tuesday confirmed that the company will invest over Rs 2,000 crore in the next 12 months, refuting a statement by a senior company official that it would stop further expansion in Ind...

KMDA moves NGT for allowing Chhath in eco-sensitive Rabindra Sarobar

The Kolkata Municipal Development Authority KMDA said on Tuesday that it has moved the National Green Tribunal NGT to allow Chhath Puja rituals in the eco-sensitive Rabindra Sarobar, a 73-acre lake in the southern part of the city that has ...

UK records 3,105 new daily COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 27 new deaths and 3,105 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 2,621 the day before, official statistics showed.Cases of the coronavirus have been steadily rising in Britain since the beginning of Septemb...

U.S. imposes sanctions on state-owned Chinese firm over Cambodia project

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Chinese state-owned company, accusing it of seizing land in Cambodia from local people for the construction of a development project that media reports have said could be used for military...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020