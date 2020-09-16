Left Menu
Cong protests in Pune, Solapur against ban on onion export

In Pune, the party workers were seen wearing onion garlands during their protest outside the collectorate. Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said despite the lockdown, farmers produced onions and when they were about to get good returns, the Centre banned its export.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:51 IST
The Congress staged protests in Pune and Solapur cities of Maharashtra on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's decision to ban the export of onions. In Pune, the party workers were seen wearing onion garlands during their protest outside the collectorate.

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said despite the lockdown, farmers produced onions and when they were about to get good returns, the Centre banned its export. "This is injustice against farmers and the Centre should withdraw the decision as soon as possible," he said.

A similar protest was held by the party in Solapur. The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

