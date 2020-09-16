Czech minister says we cannot accept EU's proposed 2030 climate goal

Czech minister says we cannot accept EU's proposed 2030 climate goalReuters | Prague | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:44 IST
The European Commission's proposal for a cut of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels is unacceptable, Czech Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said on Wednesday.
"We cannot put our signature under this ... unless we want to lose our energy self-sufficiency and industrial infrastructure," he said on Twitter.
