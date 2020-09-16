Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech minister says we cannot accept EU's proposed 2030 climate goal

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:44 IST
Czech minister says we cannot accept EU's proposed 2030 climate goal
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

The European Commission's proposal for a cut of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels is unacceptable, Czech Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said on Wednesday.

"We cannot put our signature under this ... unless we want to lose our energy self-sufficiency and industrial infrastructure," he said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Former Congress MLA George Mercier is dead

Former Congress MLA George Mercier died at a private hospital here on Wednesday following liver-related illness, party sources said. The 68-year old leader was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and the end came on Wednesday evening, t...

P&G Health June-quarter net rises 11 pc to Rs 49 cr

Procter Gamble Health, formerly known as Merck, on Wednesday reported a 10.8 per cent jump in June quarter net profit at Rs 48.9 crore. The profit growth came despite a fall in sales to Rs 200.3 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as again...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise before Fed; tech stocks pull down Nasdaq

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Wednesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve would continue to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, while a slide in tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower. The central banks two-day meeting ...

IMA publishes list of 382 docs who died due to COVID-19, demands they be treated as martyrs

Taking exception to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan not mentioning the death of healthcare workers due to COVID-19 in his statement in Parliament, the IMA on Wednesday published a list of 382 doctors who died due to the viral disease and dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020