Road accident victims to get upto Rs 30,000 under Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance scheme: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced the approval of the Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme that will ensure accident victims get maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 or free treatment in hospital.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:16 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced the approval of the Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme that will ensure accident victims get maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 or free treatment in hospital. "The State Cabinet has approved the Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme. The Scheme will ensure accident victims receive immediate treatment in a hospital. Under this scheme, a victim will get a maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 or free treatment in hospital," Tope said while speaking to the media.

He further said that vehicles carrying oxygen for COVID-19 patients were to be treated as ambulances and free passage was to be given to them. "About 1,000 metric tons of oxygen is being made every day. As many 500 tons are required for COVID-19 patients and a total of 800 tons are required for non-patients. We have a surplus of about 200 tons. The demand for oxygen cylinders has increased suddenly due to an increase in the number of cases and logistical problems that have come up in transportation. To tackle this, vehicles carrying oxygen for COVID-19 patients will be treated as ambulances & free passage will be given to them," he added.

He further added," The Cabinet has also approved an audit of oxygen so that it could be used in a proper manner. CCTV cameras will be placed in the ICU room of COVID-19 hospitals so that parents of patients can see their children through it. The Supreme Court has ordered this and we will definitely follow this. Dashboard in hospitals has also been made compulsory so that the numbers of available beds in the hospital can be seen." He also said that the state had set a target for 1.50 lakh tests daily which would require intensive tracing. (ANI)

