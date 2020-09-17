Delhi LG, CM wish Modi on 70th birthday

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long life

Baijal tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I pray to the Almighty for good health, and a long and dynamic life for you." "@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," Kejriwal tweeted.