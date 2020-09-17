Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MPs from Punjab burn copies of farm bills, party protests in Parl

"The BJP will be finished if it tries to kill farmers and their mother (land)," he said. During the protest by Congress MPs in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex, the opposition party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the farmer community in the country is under severe stress due to the "anti-farmer" and "wrong" policies of the NDA government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:26 IST
Cong MPs from Punjab burn copies of farm bills, party protests in Parl
Farmers protest against the ordinances moved by the Centre. (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Congress MPs from Punjab burnt copies of the farm bills proposed by the government inside the Parliament complex on Thursday even as the party staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The Congress is opposed to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 that the NDA government has proposed in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session, replacing the ordinances issued by it earlier.

Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla and Amar Singh burnt copies of the bills and said they will oppose the proposed legislations tooth and nail. They also wore black robes, saying "I am a farmer and farm labourer and don't betray me". They also criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership for being in the BJP-led NDA even after these bills were proposed by the government.

"We will oppose these bills from Parliament to panchayats. We also appeal to all MPs to vote against the bills, hearing the inner voice of their conscience for the sake of 'zameer and zameen' (conscience and land)," Gill said. Bittu said the BJP would be reduced to ashes if they play with the lives of farmers and their land. "The BJP will be finished if it tries to kill farmers and their mother (land)," he said.

During the protest by Congress MPs in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex, the opposition party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the farmer community in the country is under severe stress due to the "anti-farmer" and "wrong" policies of the NDA government. "We are protesting against these anti-farmer legislations. The entire farming community is out on the road in Punjab and Haryana and they are protesting against these bills," he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

L&T's construction arm secures order from Coal India-backed Northern Coalfields

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Thursday its construction arm has secured an order from the Northern Coalfields which is a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Ltd CIL. The order was bagged through metallurgical and material ...

GoAir partners Stemz Healthcare to offer COVID-19 testing to passengers

Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday said it has partnered Stemz Healthcare to offer a coronavirus testing facility to its domestic and international passengers. As per travel guidelines of different states and countries, several destinations r...

Aquaman 2 seems to continue with Amber Heard; James Wan, Patrick Wilson opinions revealed

Aquaman 2 is obviously having an official release date and many things fans really need to know about it. Aquaman 2 will not only be bigger and better than the previous movie, it will contain some classic Wan-horror elements and feature the...

Eight opposition parties protest non-payment of GST dues, Cong not invited

The leaders of eight opposition parties held a protest in the Parliament complex against the government on Thursday, demanding GST dues. Congress leaders were absent from the protest. Addressing a press briefing after the protest, Trinamool...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020