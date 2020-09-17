Left Menu
Wreath laying ceremony of Naik Aneesh Thomas held in Kerala

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:41 IST
The wreath-laying ceremony of Naik Aneesh Thomas who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport here on Thursday. After the wreath-laying ceremony, his mortal remains will be taken to his native place at Vayala, Kollam.

Thomas had lost his life after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector on Tuesday. A press release from the Defence Wing read, "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector, District Rajouri (J-K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naik Aneesh Thomas was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries."

Naik Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated, and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, it said. (ANI)

