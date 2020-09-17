Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian pharma industry will develop and supply low-cost COVID vaccines: Gowda

Union Minister also stressed that the Indian pharma and medical devices industry was able to rise to the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:20 IST
Indian pharma industry will develop and supply low-cost COVID vaccines: Gowda
Shri Gowda said that he is very much sure that these parks will be able to attract significant investment as well as the latest technology.  Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda has lauded the contribution of Indian pharma industry during the testing time of COVID expressing confidence that Indian pharma industry will be among the first one to develop and supply low-cost vaccines for this pandemic.

Shri Gowda was addressing a Webinar organised by Invest India Pharma Bureau and Department of pharmaceuticals on #EIF2020 Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Sector Edition - unravelling the investment potential, Gol initiatives, infrastructure & emerging opportunities in the sector through video conferencing yesterday evening.

Union Minister also stressed that the Indian pharma and medical devices industry was able to rise to the occasion. He added, "It is a matter of great pride for me and millions of Indians that from being a net importer, India has become the second-largest producer of PPE Kits in the world with daily production capacity surpassing more than 5 lakh per day.

Similarly in the case of ventilators, within a very short span of time, indigenous production capacity has increased to 3 lakh per annum. In addition, India did not face any scarcity of medicines, prices of medicines remained stable throughout. This was achieved due to active cooperation among various Departments and agencies of the Central Government, State Governments and private sector, Shri Gowda said.

Stressing on the need of development of indigenous capacity in Medical devices Shri Gowda said, "it is very important as it has a crucial role to play in improving accessibility and affordability of healthcare especially with respect to the availability of precision devices for screening and diagnosis, advanced surgical equipment needed for treatment, and devices for monitoring of health indicators, among others."

He further said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Department of Pharmaceuticals has taken several measures to create enabling environment for the development of domestic capacity in pharma and medical device sector and has decided to support the development of three bulk drug parks and four medical devices parks across the country in coordination with State Governments and private sector. The objective is to make India self-reliant in the production of 53 critical APIs or Key Starting Materials (KSMs), and in production of medical devices, for which India is crucially dependent upon imports.

Shri Gowda said that he is very much sure that these parks will be able to attract significant investment as well as the latest technology. Within a period of 2 -3 years, due to business-friendly policies of Union Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, pharma sector will become atmanirbhar, not only in sense of meeting domestic requirements but also for fulfilling global demand of low cost - high-quality medicines and medical devices. It is expected that these schemes of the Union Government for development of bulk drug & medical device park will attract cumulative investment of Rs 78000 crore and can generate about 2.5 lakh employment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens - source

OPEC could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, according to an OPEC source. Brent oil prices extended their gains to trade up 1 on the n...

US STOCKS-Tech sell-off weighs on Wall St as jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. All 11 major SP ...

Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. Khattar claimed that farmers s...

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MDB assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover 300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020