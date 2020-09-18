Bombay HC to hear today bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case related to Sushant's death

The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear today the bail pleas of three persons, who have been arrested in the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal is expected to hear at around 3 pm the bail applications of Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Uttam Sawant and actor Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Marshal Miranda and alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar.

A special court in Mumbai had last week rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra. However, Rhea and her brother have not moved a bail plea in the High Court yet. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested the accused in the drugs case related to the actor's death, had opposed their bail pleas in the special court.

According to the NCB, Sawant was arrested for his role in procuring and handling of drugs based on the evidence and statements. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant's death.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)