Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan initiates ceasefire in J-K's Bandipora

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kanzalwan area of Gurez sector in the Bandipora district here, the Chinar Corps informed.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:34 IST
Pakistan initiates ceasefire in J-K's Bandipora
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kanzalwan area of Gurez sector in the Bandipora district here, the Chinar Corps informed. The Chinar Corps further informed that the ceasefire violation took place in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting response. More details are awaited. Previously, Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote sector in Poonch district on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Horse electrocuted in South Delhi; locals blame overflowing sewers

A horse allegedly died of electrocution in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in South Delhi on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Alvi Chowk around 11 am, a policeman present at the spot said. The owner of the horse had come to buy fodder ...

Empower youth and face ground realties, says Bindra as India battles pandemic

India should come out of the COVID-19 pandemic in one piece if it resorts to youth empowerment, leverages the digital landscape and faces the ground realities head on, reckons Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. One of the countrys greatest ac...

65 pc coal-fired power plants may not meet green norms even by extended deadline of 2022: CSE

Sixty-five per cent of the coal-fired power plants in India may not be able to comply with emission norms, as notified by the Union Environment ministry, even by the extended deadline of 2022, an environment think tank said on Friday. In it...

COVID-19: Various measures taken to ensure availability of essential drugs, says govt

The government has taken timely and effective measures to tackle any possible disruptions in supply of essential drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured their seamless availability across the country, Parliament was informed on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020