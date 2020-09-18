Pakistan initiates ceasefire in J-K's Bandipora
Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kanzalwan area of Gurez sector in the Bandipora district here, the Chinar Corps informed.ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:34 IST
Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kanzalwan area of Gurez sector in the Bandipora district here, the Chinar Corps informed. The Chinar Corps further informed that the ceasefire violation took place in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons.
The Indian Army is giving a befitting response. More details are awaited. Previously, Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote sector in Poonch district on Thursday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Bandipora
- Line of Control
- Kanzalwan
- Gurez
- Indian Army
- Mankote
- Poonch
ALSO READ
China says Indian troops illegally crossed line of control and fired first
Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Gurez sector
Gary Fleder boards espionage thriller ‘Line of Control’ as director
Three Army personnel including an officer injured in Pakistani firing along Line of Control in Rajouri district: Officials.
Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Gurez sector