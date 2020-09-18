Pakistan violates ceasefire at J-K's Poonch
ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir)
Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district here.
Pakistan initiated the unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at about 4:30 pm, today.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. More details are awaited. (ANI)
