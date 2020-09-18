Left Menu
COVID-19: 67 deaths, 5,488 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu

As many as 67 deaths and 5,488 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu within the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 46,506.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 67 deaths and 5,488 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu within the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 46,506. According to a bulletin from the Tamil Nadu government on Friday, the state's total COVID-19 count has reached 5,30,908 which includes 8,685 deaths and 4,75,717 recoveries.

A total of 5,525 patients were discharged following treatment today while 61,07,328 persons have undergone the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 so far. Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.

