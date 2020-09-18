Left Menu
West Bengal: Zoos to reopen from Oct 2, parks and gardens from Sept 23

Zoos in West Bengal, that were closed due to the nationwide lockdown since March, will reopen from October 2, while park and gardens in the state will be open for public use from September 23, the state government said on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Zoos in West Bengal, that were closed due to the nationwide lockdown since March, will reopen from October 2, while park and gardens in the state will be open for public use from September 23, the state government said on Friday. People aged less than 10 years or more than 65 years are advised to travel as per the restriction regulations/guidelines in vogue. Wearing masks and following all social distancing norms is mandatory for all. All entry tickets and bookings would be required to be made online, stated the order issued by the state government.

It stated that every mode of transportations that will be operated in the area will have to carry sanitizer at all times, for use of passengers. The elephant safaris are restricted until further orders. Besides these guidelines, the park authorities reserve the right to close any portion or facility at short notice or impose any other restrictions temporarily, for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The order further stated, "While the effect of the pandemic is still being felt, in view of the graded unlocking and requirement to restart economic and related activities thereby mitigating avoidable hardships to various stakeholders, it has been decided to allow the public to access various establishments of the Forest Department with appropriate restrictions in view of the pandemic." The order also issued some specific guidelines for national parks and sanctuaries, eco-tourism centres, and zoological gardens, parks and gardens (including Lloyd Botanic Garden), which asked the establishments to follow all COVID-19 norms needed to control the spread of the deadly virus.

The staff of these establishments have also been asked to maintain the highest level of personal hygiene, both at the facility and at their residences. "Any employee suffering from cold, cough and fever shall immediately inform the supervisor," the order stated. (ANI)

