8 LMT foodgrains allocated to States/UTs under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package: Govt

A total of approx 8 LMT foodgrains (Rice and Wheat) were allocated to States/UTs under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package amid COVID-19 pandemic, the central government said on Friday. According to an official release of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, 1 kg whole Chana was provided to each household per month for two months i.e. May-June 2020, free of cost to migrant labourers who were not covered under NFSA, 2013 or were without ration card in the States/UTs in which they were stranded, the government said.

"Such beneficiaries were estimated at 10 per cent of total beneficiaries under NFSA. Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package, against adjusted total allocation of 27,001.19 MT whole Chana for two months (May-June, 2020), 16,600.81 MT has been distributed by States/UTs to the stranded migrant workers," it said. Distribution of whole Chana under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package has benefited about 1.66 crore households of migrant labourers, it said. (ANI)