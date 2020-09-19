Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP CM distributes forest rights 'pattas' to beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday distributed forest rights 'pattas' (land title) to 23,000 beneficiaries in the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:26 IST
MP CM distributes forest rights 'pattas' to beneficiaries
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking at a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday distributed forest rights 'pattas' (land title) to 23,000 beneficiaries in the state. Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is celebrated as 'Lok Kalyan' week. Today we celebrated Vanadhikar Utsav (Forest Rights) and distributed 'pattas' of 'Vanadhikar' (forest rights) to 23,000 people in the state."

"For action relating to the Forest Rights Act, Madhya Pradesh is at the top. Till now, more than three lakh 'pattas' have been distributed by us. In this 30,000 are community ownership 'pattas' and 2,70,000 individual 'pattas'," he said. "We are not only giving 'pattas' but also providing them with facilities to make wells or ponds for irrigation. We will give them loans free from interest and also the benefits of Fasal Bima Yojna," the Chief Minister said.

On the opposition to bills on the Agriculture sector by several parties, Chouhan said, "Some people are creating confusion, no 'mandis' will be closed in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers have the right to sell their produce in 'mandis'." "If farmers want they can sell their farm produce to a trader, a mill owner, or to any exporter. So farmers have an option now. So it is in their favor," the Chief Minister added.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Auto-rickshaw driver hangs self at Noida home

The body of a 27-year-old man was on Saturday found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife in Salarpur village un...

Festive season to provide temporary relief for auto makers: Ind-Ra

The festive season demand for automobiles is expected to provide some relief to the industry over the next two-to-three months, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has said. But the relief could be temporary. Any additional measures by the go...

Expertise of WHO chief scientist to be sought: Puducherry CM

Jolted by the two percent COVID-19 fatality rate here, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the territorial government would consult the World Health Organisation WHO for steps to reduce the rate. Addressing reporters here, the Ch...

Body of soldier with bullet injury found in camp, suicide suspected

The body of an Army personnel with a bullet injury on the head was found in a camp on the outskirts of Jammu with police suspecting that he ended his own life with his service rifle. Havaldar Harvinder Singh 36, a resident of Punjab, was f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020