MP CM distributes forest rights 'pattas' to beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday distributed forest rights 'pattas' (land title) to 23,000 beneficiaries in the state. Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is celebrated as 'Lok Kalyan' week. Today we celebrated Vanadhikar Utsav (Forest Rights) and distributed 'pattas' of 'Vanadhikar' (forest rights) to 23,000 people in the state."

"For action relating to the Forest Rights Act, Madhya Pradesh is at the top. Till now, more than three lakh 'pattas' have been distributed by us. In this 30,000 are community ownership 'pattas' and 2,70,000 individual 'pattas'," he said. "We are not only giving 'pattas' but also providing them with facilities to make wells or ponds for irrigation. We will give them loans free from interest and also the benefits of Fasal Bima Yojna," the Chief Minister said.

On the opposition to bills on the Agriculture sector by several parties, Chouhan said, "Some people are creating confusion, no 'mandis' will be closed in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers have the right to sell their produce in 'mandis'." "If farmers want they can sell their farm produce to a trader, a mill owner, or to any exporter. So farmers have an option now. So it is in their favor," the Chief Minister added.