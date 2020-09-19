Left Menu
Farm bills undermine food security system: Cong

"While our promise is clear, the Modi government has surrendered to the corporates and traders," the Congress leader alleged. Chidambaram said two farm bills do not contain a clause that the price that the farmer will get from the private purchaser shall not be less than the MSP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:04 IST
The farm bills brought by the government undermine the food security system, the Congress claimed on Saturday and urged opposition parties to collectively oppose the bills so that they do not become law in their present form. Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said that the Congress's 2019 poll manifesto was based on foundational principles of minimum support price (MSP), public procurement, and public distribution system (PDS) to ensure food security. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spokespersons of the BJP have "deliberately and maliciously distorted" the Congress manifesto, he alleged. On Friday, the BJP had alleged that the Congress in its 2019 manifesto had promised to abolish the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act.

Chidambaram said it is clear in the manifesto that the Congress had promised to help farmers. However, this government has "surrendered" to corporates and traders, he claimed in a statement. "Every political party has to take a stand — is it with the farmers or is it with the BJP threatening the livelihood of farmers," Chidambaram said. The Lok Sabha has passed three bills related to the farm sector and these are the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, which seek to promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade in agricultural produce. These will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Seeking to counter the ruling BJP's charge that it was the Congress which had proposed to do away with the APMC Act, he said successive Congress governments built, brick by brick, a food security system that culminated in the National Food Security Act, 2013. The three pillars of the Congress' food security system are MSP, Public Procurement, and PDS, Chidambaram said. Congress had promised to promote farmers' producer companies and organizations to enable them to access inputs, technology, and markets, he said. The party had also assured establishing farmers' markets with adequate infrastructure and support in large villages and small towns to enable a farmer to bring produce and freely market the same, the former finance minister said.

"Farmers need multiple accessible markets and choice. The Congress' proposals would have given them that. Once that is accomplished, the Congress manifesto promise on repealing the APMC Act and making trade in agricultural produce free would be a natural sequel in course of time," he said. "While our promise is clear, the Modi government has surrendered to the corporates and traders," the Congress leader alleged.

Chidambaram said two farm bills do not contain a clause that the price that the farmer will get from the private purchaser shall not be less than the MSP. "Why is such a clause absent," he asked. The bills undermine the only regulated market available to the farmer today, without creating thousands of alternative markets that will be accessible to the farmer. The bills assume perversely that the farmer and the private purchaser have equal bargaining power. They do not," Chidambaram said. "The small farmer will be at the mercy of the private purchaser," he said.

Chidamabaram also said that in case a dispute arises between the farmer and the private purchaser, the machinery under the bills is so bureaucratic and convoluted that no farmer will have the strength or the resources to fight the purchaser. The small and medium farmer will be ruined, he said. "The bills undermine the three pillars of our food security system," the Congress leader said.

"Little knowledge is dangerous and little reading is even more dangerous", Chidambaram said and alleged that the BJP is caught in a web of its own creation He alleged that an economy afflicted by a shortage of goods and services was exploited by it. Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Friday had said the opposition party and the BJP were on the same page on the farm sector bills as the Congress had before the 2019 parliamentary elections proposed abolition of the APMC Act to make agricultural produce free from restrictions.

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K: Spokesperson.

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K Spokesperson....

HP’s MMKSY helps rejuvenate barren land with solar fencing, attracts farmers’ praise

Faced with farmers abandoning agriculture due to wild animal attacks on their crops, the Himachal government has launched a scheme to provide for fencing around farmlands, including solar fencing, attracting fulsome praise from beneficiarie...

Maha: 22 per cent suspects tested COVID-19 positive in Thane

At least 22 percent of 7.12 lakh suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtras Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of whic...

Maha: Minister reviews exam preparations in Marathwada varsity

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Saturday reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here to conduct exams scheduled to start from October 1. A total of 1.14 lak...
