Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park to conduct quiz competitions on International Rhinoceros Day

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is conducting online quiz competitions for all the age groups on the occasion of International Rhinoceros Day on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:24 IST
Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park to conduct quiz competitions on International Rhinoceros Day
A Rhinoceros in Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is conducting online quiz competitions for all the age groups on the occasion of International Rhinoceros Day on Tuesday. According to an official release, the link will be shared on the Twitter account i.e, (@nehruzoopark1). All the animal lovers and other participants will get E-certificate from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Chinmay Shah, who adopted a tiger last week on his birthday inspired his grand father's friends Om Prakash Agarwal, to adopt a Rhinoceros. According to the press note, Om Prakash Agarwal who is a senior citizen, an alumnus of Badruka College, a Philanthropist and a social worker, resident of Hyderabad along with Kantilal Shah, visited the office of the curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and emulated a wonderful gesture by adopting Great Indian One Horned Rhinoceros (1) No. namely "Sai Vijay" for a period of three months and presented a cheque of Rs 25,000 towards the adoption charges to N.Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion N.Kshitija said that Nehru Zoological Park is housing three Rhinoceros (two male-Suraj and Sai Vijay and one female-Saraswati). "Great Indian One Horned Rhinoceros is a precious animal endemic to India and is found in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. NZP is having a strategic animal breeding plan under which the Rhinoceros is also bred in the zoo. Last year a Male Rhinoceros calf namely Ramu aged about 4 years old was given to Chennai Zoo under the animal exchange programme in return received Two Hippopotamus," Kshitija added.

Speaking on the occasion Agarwal said that he is very much impressed with the caretaking by the zoo staff and officers in this pandemic season. He appreciated the officers for showing dedication in maintaining the zoo even though it is under lockdown for visitors since March 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sellers from Karigar, Saheli programmes clocked strong growth over pre-COVID period: Amazon India

Amazon India on Monday said sellers from its Karigar and Saheli programmes witnessed significant growth as compared to pre-COVID sales under its 10-week Stand for Handmade SFH initiative. In July, Amazon India had announced offering a 100 p...

Opposition Rajya Sabha members despite being suspended did not leave House which is open violation of rules: Union minister R S Prasad.

Opposition Rajya Sabha members despite being suspended did not leave House which is open violation of rules Union minister R S Prasad....

Waves, wind lash Bermuda Hurricane Teddy approaches

Tropical storm winds and big waves battered Bermuda on Monday as Hurricane Teddy approached, though the center was projected to spare the wealthy British territory a direct hit. The Category 2 storm was expected to pass to the east as it he...

CBI searches against dairy products firm over Rs 1,400-cr bank fraud

The CBI Monday conducted searches at eight locations after booking Delhi-based dairy products company Kwality Ltd. and its directors for allegedly cheating a Bank of India-led consortium, causing a loss of over Rs 1,400 crore, officials sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020