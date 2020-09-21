Left Menu
Decision to hike MSP will benefit crores of farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of six rabi crops as "historic", saying it will empower farmers and contribute to doubling of their income.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:14 IST
Decision to hike MSP will benefit crores of farmers: PM Modi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of six rabi crops as "historic", saying it will empower farmers and contribute to doubling of their income. He also said it is his government's great privilege to work for the welfare of farmers. "Higher MSP will empower farmers and contribute to doubling of their income. Increased MSP, along with the series of agriculture reforms passed by Parliament will ensure dignity and prosperity of farmers. Jai Kisan!" Modi tweeted after the Cabinet's decision. In line with our ethos of taking farmer-friendly measures, the Cabinet has taken another historic decision to raise the MSP, he said, adding that crores of farmers will benefit from this.

The government on Monday hiked the minimum support price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent, as it sought to send a strong message to farmers on continuation of the MSP-based procurement system. The MSP of wheat, the biggest crop of rabi season, has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Lok Sabha.

Besides, MSPs of lentil (masoor), gram, barley, safflower and mustard/rapeseed have been increased.

