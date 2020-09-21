Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil Aviation Ministry approves 78 new routes under UDAN, sanctions Rs 108 crore for up-gradation of 3 airports

Ministry of Civil Aviation identified and approved 78 new routes under the first phase of UDAN 4.0 (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:16 IST
Civil Aviation Ministry approves 78 new routes under UDAN, sanctions Rs 108 crore for up-gradation of 3 airports
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Civil Aviation identified and approved 78 new routes under the first phase of UDAN 4.0 (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) on Monday. "78 new routes have been identified and approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India, the Implementing Agency is in the process of awarding these routes to the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs)," said the Ministry in an official release.

As per another release issued by the Ministry, the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 108 crore under UDAN for up-gradation of 3 Chhattisgarh Airports. The release said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made the announcements at the inaugural event of flight operations by Alliance Air from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Hyderabad in Telangana under the UDAN scheme today.

"Government of India has sanctioned Rs 48 crore for Jagdalpur (expenditure incurred INR 45 crore), Rs 27 crores for Ambikapur (expenditure incurred INR 27 crore), and Rs 33 crore for Bilaspur (expenditure made INR 20 crore) under UDAN scheme for up-gradation and development of three airports in Chhattisgarh," said Puri. He added that this air connectivity will fulfill the aspirations of people of the region and provide impetus to the local economy.

Puri said the Airports Authority of India has planned for the investment of about Rs 900 crore to develop and expand Raipur airport which includes expansion of the terminal building. "Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had approved the bid of Alliance Air for the operation of RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) Flight from Bilaspur to Bhopal under UDAN 4.0 which is expected to commence shortly," said the release. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Three COVID-19 positives in latest round of Premier League tests

The Premier Leagues latest round of COVID-19 tests produced three positive results, it said in a statement on Monday. There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from Sept. 14-20 at the top flight clubs.The identity ...

Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law

The British government on Monday won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union but not former Prime Minister Theresa May, who warned that the move wo...

Delhi riots: 5 persons received Rs 1.61cr for executing conspiracy in riots, alleges chargesheet

Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association President Shifa Ur Rehman and Jamia student Meeran Haider allegedly received Rs 1.61 crore for m...

Gehlot holds meeting over MGNREGA, rural road projects

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said construction labourer card should be issued to such people who have completed 90 days of work under the MGNREGA scheme. This will provide facilities of various social security schemes, including ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020