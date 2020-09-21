TDP MP raises Andhra chariot burning incidents in Lok Sabha

Left Menu
21-09-2020
TDP MP Jayadev Galla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla on Monday raised chariot burning incidents in Andhra Pradesh during zero hour in the Lok Sabha and requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I am bringing to the notice of this House that two chariots of famous Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh were burnt recently. In the first case, they burnt nearly six decades old chariot of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Antarvedi of East Godavari on August 7 this month. The second, the chariot of Lord Prasanna Venkateshwara was burnt in Nellore district on February 14 this year," the TDP said in the lower house.

"Another instance and the most shocking one is when 23 idols in six temples in Pithapuram of East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh were destroyed in a single day. But, so far no case has been filed and no one has been arrested," he said. "Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Board tried to sell Temple lands but backed out due to huge protests and backlash from the public against the move. Such attacks on Hindu temples and the Hindu faith are not acceptable. I also request the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to review these instances, intervene in such cases and do justice to Hindus," he added.

The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order handing over the investigation of suspected arson at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Chariot, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).(ANI)

