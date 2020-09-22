Left Menu
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik move Bombay HC seeking bail in drug case related to Sushant's death

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Tuesday moved bail applications in the Bombay High Court in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:55 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Tuesday moved bail applications in the Bombay High Court in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to Rhea's lawyer Satish Manshinde, the matter will come up for hearing on September 23 and the details of the application will be shared after the hearing.

Meanwhile, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court here today extended till October 6 the judicial custody on Rhea Chakraborty. A special court in Mumbai had on September 11 rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused persons and they may destroy evidence in the matter.

The special NDPS court had also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Rajput's personal staff, Dipesh Uttam Sawant and Rhea's associate Samuel Marshal Miranda, who were also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case. Three other accused persons -- Dipesh Uttam Sawant, Samuel Marshal Miranda and Abdul Basit Parihar -- have already filed their bail pleas before the High Court. The Bombay High Court had last week adjourned the hearings on the bail pleas of three accused to September 29.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

