AIU seizes 1.8 kg gold from Calicut Airport

Air Intelligence Unit has seized 1.866 kilograms of 24-carat gold from Kerala's Calicut Airport on Tuesday.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:32 IST
Gold seized from Calicut Airport. . Image Credit: ANI

As per the AIU, the gold is valued at Rs 95.35 lakh on the international market and was confiscated allegedly from a 45-year-old passenger named Abdul Azeez Mattil, a native of the district.

Mattil had arrived on an Air Arabia flight from Sharah on September 22 at 1 am and had concealed the gold by keeping it in his undergarments, it said. (ANI)

