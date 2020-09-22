AIU seizes 1.8 kg gold from Calicut Airport

Air Intelligence Unit has seized 1.866 kilograms of 24-carat gold from Kerala's Calicut Airport on Tuesday.

As per the AIU, the gold is valued at Rs 95.35 lakh on the international market and was confiscated allegedly from a 45-year-old passenger named Abdul Azeez Mattil, a native of the district.

Mattil had arrived on an Air Arabia flight from Sharah on September 22 at 1 am and had concealed the gold by keeping it in his undergarments, it said. (ANI)