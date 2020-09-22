Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha urges Centre to postpone e-auction of coal blocks for 3 months

According to the revised schedule issued by the Centre, the last date for submission of the bid is September 29 and the e-auction process will have to be completed between October 19 and November 9. The state government in the letter also pointed out that there has been a decline in the market price of coal during the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:33 IST
Odisha urges Centre to postpone e-auction of coal blocks for 3 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to postpone e-auction of coal blocks in the state for at least three months in view of the sluggish market situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick wrote a letter to Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, saying that mineral trading activities have been badly hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nine of the total 38 coal blocks listed by the Centre for the Centre for coal mining in the first phase are from Odisha. The coal ministry in early September had revised the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial mining with 38 blocks to go under the hammer instead of 41 mines announced earlier.

At least 10,750 million tons of coal are reserved in these nine coal blocks, the minister said. According to the revised schedule issued by the Centre, the last date for submission of the bid is September 29 and the e-auction process will have to be completed between October 19 and November 9.

The state government in the letter also pointed out that there has been a decline in the market price of coal during the COVID-19 crisis. "If we go for auction of coal mines at this juncture, we may get a very low price for the coal mines to be auctioned for next 30 years.

"As the tenure of the lease period will be 30 years, it will have a big impact on the revenue generation of the state towards the coal block auction," the minister said. Urging the Centre to defer the e-auction of coal blocks till market situation improved in the post-COVID-19 period, the minister said, authorities concerned should be instructed to postpone the process.

The nine blocks which have been identified for auctioning for commercial mining in the coastal state include Chendipada I, Chendipada II, Machhakata, Mahanadi, Radhikapur (East), Radhikapur (West), Brahmanbil and Kardabahal, Kuraloi (A) North and Phuljhari (East and West).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10,000 appeals pending in Delhi HC, but CBI preferring 2G appeal only: Adv Vijay Aggarwal argued

Opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED application for early hearing in the 2G appeal against acquittal, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal representing businessman Shahid Balwa on Tuesday argued that more than...

Delhi govt releases Rs 32.1 crore grant-in-aid to DU's 6 colleges

The AAP government on Tuesday released a grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries to staffers. However, the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA called the grants inadequate.The...

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....

India, China agree to refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground, stop sending more troops to frontline

India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020