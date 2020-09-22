Northern Railway provides 503 isolation coaches for COVID care

For providing additional healthcare facility to the people of Delhi NCR, Northern Railway on the demand of the state government is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as COVID Care Centres at nine different stations of Delhi area. The nine stations include Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Safdarjung, Delhi Shahdara, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Badli and Tughlakabad.

According to an official release, all these stations have good infrastructure for maintaining these coaches and also proper approach roads for the movement of ambulances etc. Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways informed that a total number of 606 patients have been admitted at Shakurbasti COVID Care Center till date, out of which 487 have been discharged/shifted and 119 patient are still undergoing treatment there. (ANI)