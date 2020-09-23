Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traders in MP agri markets to go on strike from September 24

He said trading of commodities in about 270 small and big mandis in the state will remain shut until the government accepts demands of the Samiti. The announcement of shutdown comes at a time when Oilseed crop of Kharif season is expected to reach mandis in the state, which is the largest producer of soybean in the country.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:20 IST
Traders in MP agri markets to go on strike from September 24

Agriculture traders in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced indefinite strike in about 270 markets beginning Thursday for reduction in the mandi fee on the purchase of agricultural commodities. A top office-bearer of a traders' body said they are not opposing the farm bills passed recently by Parliament, but wanted the state government to protect their "business interest" by slashing the mandi duty.

"The state government should immediately reduce the mandi fee that is charged from traders on the purchase of agriculture produce to 0.5 per cent from the current 1.5 per cent," said Gopaldas Agrawal, president, Madhya Pradesh Sakal Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Mahasangh Samiti. He said trading of commodities in about 270 small and big mandis in the state will remain shut until the government accepts demands of the Samiti.

The announcement of shutdown comes at a time when Oilseed crop of Kharif season is expected to reach mandis in the state, which is the largest producer of soybean in the country. However, heavy rains have affected production of soybean.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Divided Europe seeks to overhaul defunct migration policies

The European Unions executive proposed on Wednesday overhauling the blocs broken migration and asylum rules, seeking to end years of feuds and bitterness over the hundred of thousands of people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East an...

UPDATE 1-COVID-19 travel restrictions ravaged Spain hotel bookings in August

Travel restrictions around Europe aimed at curbing coronavirus contagion ravaged Spains tourism industry during the crucial month of August, depriving it of millions of tourists.The number of nights booked in Spanish hotels fell 64 last mon...

EXPLAINER-What happens next with UK plan to breach Brexit divorce treaty?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is winning his parliamentary battle to pass laws that could allow him to tear up parts of Britains EU exit treaty, despite a warning from Brussels that doing so would wreck their future relationship.The Internal...

J&J kicks off final study of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Johnson Johnson on Wednesday kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that potentially would simplify the distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals using two doses.The company expects re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020