Traders in MP agri markets to go on strike from September 24

Agriculture traders in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced indefinite strike in about 270 markets beginning Thursday for reduction in the mandi fee on the purchase of agricultural commodities. A top office-bearer of a traders' body said they are not opposing the farm bills passed recently by Parliament, but wanted the state government to protect their "business interest" by slashing the mandi duty.

"The state government should immediately reduce the mandi fee that is charged from traders on the purchase of agriculture produce to 0.5 per cent from the current 1.5 per cent," said Gopaldas Agrawal, president, Madhya Pradesh Sakal Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Mahasangh Samiti. He said trading of commodities in about 270 small and big mandis in the state will remain shut until the government accepts demands of the Samiti.

The announcement of shutdown comes at a time when Oilseed crop of Kharif season is expected to reach mandis in the state, which is the largest producer of soybean in the country. However, heavy rains have affected production of soybean.