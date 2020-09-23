Left Menu
Laser-guided ATGM successfully test-fired, Rajnath Singh says India proud of DRDO

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:57 IST
Laser-guided ATGM was successfully test fired from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar. (Photo courtesy: Rajnath Singh). Image Credit: ANI

Laser-guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday. The ministry said the ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km during the tests.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful test-firing of the Laser-guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges. "Congratulations to DRDO for successfully conducting test firing of Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO, which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future," Singh tweeted.

The missile has been developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun. "Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy. The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun," stated the release from Defence Ministry. (ANI)

