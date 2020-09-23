Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm Bills offer revolutionary changes,says agriculture expert

The farm sector Bills offer "revolutionary" changes benefiting the farmers and help break the network of middlemen, money-lenders and market operators, an agriculture expert said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:00 IST
Farm Bills offer revolutionary changes,says agriculture expert
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The farm sector Bills offer "revolutionary" changes benefiting the farmers and help break the network of middlemen, money-lenders and market operators, an agriculture expert said on Wednesday. Former Director of the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Prof.R S Deshpande said the farmer would now be able to sell produce across the country in any market of his or her choice at the price negotiated with the purchaser.

This price discovery by the farmers will certainly benefit them and get them larger portion of the market margins, which was hitherto enjoyed by the traders, according to him. "It will be completely erroneous to assume that the purchasers will be only the corporate sector and nobody else", Deshpande, who was Head of the Agricultural Development and Rural Transformation Centre between 1998 and 2008, told PTI.

At ADRTC, he steered a mega study on "Farmer at the Millennium" and completed many research works. He was a policy supporting academic to both the Government of Karnataka and Union Ministry of Agriculture.

"This did not come as a surprise", Deshpande said on the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and facilitation) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020, which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. "It was long-pending reforms and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the guts to do it", he said.

The problems of imperfections plaguing agricultural markets were being discussed since the mid-1960s and it was found that there is an urgent need for the reforms, he said. "Before undertaking the enactment of APMC in 1967, there was enough discussion on the issues involved, especially the focus was more on imperfections and market operators.

The situation continued with individual states tinkering with the APMC, but the frame was kept the same. After 1991, the economic reforms bypassed agricultural markets and these continued under the clutches of touts and middlemen", Deshpande said.

Reforms in the agriculture marketing sector have been long pending, and the market margins from the APMC to the consumers were actually anything between 50 per cent and 3000 per cent, he said. When a farmer sells onion at Rs 2.50 per KG, the consumer gets it for anywhere between Rs 30 and Rs 50 per KG, he said, giving an example.

"A simple calculation of hundred lakh tonnes purchase of wheat by the Food Corporation of India creates a commission of Rs 6480 lakh to the commission agents", Deshpande claimed. So, the Bills offer a few revolutionary changes, he said, adding, the farmer would now be not compelled to sell in the APMC yard alone and the clutches of the traders in the garb of money lenders would be relaxed.

"The infamous interlocking of product and credit market will be released and farmers will be freed to market the produce anywhere in the country or to the exporters", he said. "Contract farming system will be covered under the act and there will be a full control of the state in case of any disputes", Deshpande said.

"The bill has very clearly brought out the dispute settlement mechanism and appellate bodies for the purpose of plugging the inadequacies", he added. Deshpande said:"The bill may result in increased competition, which may also make APMCs more efficient in providing cost-effective services for marketing, make the farmer to get best possible price for the produce and control unnecessary speculative hoarding of certain commodities, and prohibit in creating supply bottlenecks".

But he said it will take time for farmers to reap the full benefits of the passage of the Bills in Parliament. "...because the network of middlemen, money-lenders and market operators are so strong and built over so many years, generations, it will take a little time to break", Deshpande said.

"But once it breaks, farmers' income will start increasing"..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nike set to lift S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

The SP 500 and the Dow were set for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly ear...

Rules of House do provide for suspension when it becomes inevitable: RS Chairman

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that he was duty-bound to uphold the dignity of the rules, standards and values of the Upper House although the suspension of members was not a pleasant thing to do. The Rules of...

Mozambique asks EU for help in tackling insurgency

Mozambique has asked the European Union for support in tackling a wave of militant attacks in the countrys north by rebels with links to Islamic State, a conflict that has raised fears for stability and security in southern Africa. The Isla...

Hocomoco unveils e-monitoring service on construction work

Chennai, Sep 23PTI Technology-based construction startup Hocomoco on Wednesday said it has launched an e- monitoring service that allows customers to check the progress of construction work through a login from anywhere across the globe. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020