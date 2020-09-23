Opposition boycotts house, stages protest at Gandhi and Ambedkar statues in Parliament

In a symbolic act, the Opposition led by the Congress staged a protest at the Gandhi and Ambedkar statues on the Parliament premises on Wednesday against the recently passed agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs who boycotted the Lok Sabha yesterday in solidarity with the suspended MPs, also staged a protest at the Gandhi statue.

Speaking to ANI, Supriya Sule, NCP MP said, "These MPs won't be attending the session." "We are still boycotting the House proceedings," confirmed Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP.

They took out a protest march in the Parliament complex carrying placards with messages such as "I am against Farmers Ordinance" during their march from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to the BR Ambedkar statue on the premises. Explaining why they marched to Ambedkar statue, Manickam Tagore, whip of Congress in Lok Sabha said it was to reinforce the fact that there is no justice in the temple of democracy.

"We went to ask for justice and there is no justice here. There is no freedom of opposition. The government doesn't have majority in Rajya Sabha yet they passed the Bill. Where is justice in all this?" said the Congress MP. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP who was also taking part in the protest said, "Congress reformed mandis and was pro-farmers."

"We wanted reforms and during our tenure reformed mandis. The government is against the food growing farmers. The government does surgical strike against labourers and farmers," added Chowdhury. The parties who participated in the protest were Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to name a few.