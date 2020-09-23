Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition boycotts house, stages protest at Gandhi and Ambedkar statues in Parliament

In a symbolic act, the Opposition led by the Congress staged a protest at the Gandhi and Ambedkar statues on the Parliament premises on Wednesday against the recently passed agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:47 IST
Opposition boycotts house, stages protest at Gandhi and Ambedkar statues in Parliament
Opposition, boycotting House, staged protest in Parliament at Gandhi and Ambedkar statue on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a symbolic act, the Opposition led by the Congress staged a protest at the Gandhi and Ambedkar statues on the Parliament premises on Wednesday against the recently passed agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs who boycotted the Lok Sabha yesterday in solidarity with the suspended MPs, also staged a protest at the Gandhi statue.

Speaking to ANI, Supriya Sule, NCP MP said, "These MPs won't be attending the session." "We are still boycotting the House proceedings," confirmed Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP.

They took out a protest march in the Parliament complex carrying placards with messages such as "I am against Farmers Ordinance" during their march from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to the BR Ambedkar statue on the premises. Explaining why they marched to Ambedkar statue, Manickam Tagore, whip of Congress in Lok Sabha said it was to reinforce the fact that there is no justice in the temple of democracy.

"We went to ask for justice and there is no justice here. There is no freedom of opposition. The government doesn't have majority in Rajya Sabha yet they passed the Bill. Where is justice in all this?" said the Congress MP. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP who was also taking part in the protest said, "Congress reformed mandis and was pro-farmers."

"We wanted reforms and during our tenure reformed mandis. The government is against the food growing farmers. The government does surgical strike against labourers and farmers," added Chowdhury. The parties who participated in the protest were Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to name a few.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Huge anomaly corrected: Jitendra Singh on passage of J-K Official Languages Bill

Hailing the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill in Parliament, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said a huge anomaly stands corrected with official recognition being accorded to Kashmiri and Dogri. He said it w...

Trump announces new Cuba-related sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced new sanctions related to Cuba on Wednesday that will prohibit Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government as well as the import of Cuban cigars and liquor.Today as part of our con...

IPL 13: Culture within RCB camp is amazing, says Aaron Finch

Australian batsman Aaron Finch on Wednesday said that the culture within Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB is amazing and he is grateful to be a part of the brilliant franchise. Every franchise has their unique traits, RCB has been fantastic ...

AP CM seeks Rs 17,060 cr 'dues' from Centre, continued support to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati, Sep 23 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Centre requesting that it immediately release a sum of Rs 17,060.94 crore that was due to the state under various heads. Du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020