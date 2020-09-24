Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sashtri s MSP being diluted under WTO pressure by Centre: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh Thursday hit out at the Centre for the farm bills and said that former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had introduced the minimum support price(MSP) for farmers which is being diluted by the NDA government at the Centre under pressure of World Trade Organisation.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:43 IST
Sashtri s MSP being diluted under WTO pressure by Centre: Digvijay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh Thursday hit out at the Centre for the farm bills and said that former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had introduced the minimum support price(MSP) for farmers which is being diluted by the NDA government at the Centre under pressure of World Trade Organisation. Singh made this allegation while addressing a press meet here as part of the opposition Congresss nationwide protest against farm and labour bills passed recently in Parliament.

It was Lal Bahadur Shastri who introduced the MSP system keeping in view the interest of the farmers to ensure that the cultivators get justice. He had set up the cost and price commission to fix MSP. "However, the present BJP government has been trying to dilute it under international pressure, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

The efforts are being made through the farm bills to allow multinational companies enter the agri market in India at the pressure of the WTO, he said adding that companies will be allowed to open their own mandis (market yards) for procurement across the country. The farmers will be exposed to exploitation as there will be no government control on the companies which will be engaged in procurement, he said and dubbed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as "anti-farmer".

There is also no provision in the Bill based on which an exploited farmer can approach the court of law. The farmers have to first lodge complaints with the sub-collector and later with the district collectors. If the farmer does not get justice from the collector, he has to move the central government. "Agriculture is a state subject, but the new bills have provision where the Centre will intervene, Singh said adding that the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) or Mandi Act will be regulated by the central government.

Referring to the issue of essential commodities, Singh said as per the new legislation the states cannot take action against the traders who hoard excess items as there is no upper limit on the stock. Indirectly, the new legislation will encourage black marketing and help hoarders, Singh said.

Claiming that Congress had made policies and legislations for the welfare of the farmers, tribals, dalits and labourers, he alleged that there is a "systematic attempt" to deprive cultivators and labourers of their rights. He said the erstwhile UPA government led by Congress had formulated several laws which gave rights to people on land, education, information and food despite international pressure.

In 1993, the then commerce minister Pranab Mukeherjee had outright refused to bow down to international pressure in the interest of small farmers and traders. Singh said adding that Congress had all along resisted international pressure from the World Trade Organisation (WTO). We (Congress) had made provision that the farmers in rural India will get four times the price for their land, while it was double the price in urban areas. There was also provision of returning the land to the owners if it had not been used for five years. Soon after the Modi government came to power, it brought an ordinance to repeal it. All other parties had opposed it, Singh said.

Under the provision of the new farm bills, the big companies will be able to procure food grains from farmers. We (Congress) are on the other hand being accused of spreading lies on MSP. Let the BJP government add provision of punishment for the people who purchase food grains from farmers at lower price. It is not doing that but making wild allegations against Congress, Singh said.

He was reacting to legislations like Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Service Bill and also three key labour reforms bills recently passed in the Parliament. He said the labour reform bills will remove impediments to wind up companies and allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff without government permission.

Earlier, the limit was 100. Alleging that the BJP government was for the rich and the capitalists, Singh claimed that Congress has all along worked for the welfare of the poor, farmers and common men struggling for their survival.

He also came down heavily on the ruling BJD in Odisha headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for supporting the farm bills in Lok Sabha, though it had later opposed it in Rajya Sabha. There is a secret understanding between BJP and the BJD. Both are anti-farmer, the Congress leader said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish coastguard bans small sailboats after damage from orcas

Sailing enthusiasts are going to need a bigger boat if they want to sail off Spains northwestern tip after killer whales damaged yachts. Several incidents involving orcas and small sailboats have been reported off the Galician shore near La...

Tennis-Hong Kong Open cancelled due to COVID-19

The Hong Kong Open, scheduled to be held next month, was scrapped on Thursday for a second straight year because organisers decided they could not stage the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens tournament was cancelled last year due...

Agency: No Cyprus passports for wealthy investors' families

Cyprus top oversight body urged lawmakers on Thursday to rethink new legislation that empowers the government to grant citizenship to family members of wealthy investors under the countrys lucrative golden passport program. The Cyprus Audit...

In sign of frustration, US shortens sanctions waiver to Iraq

The United States has extended a sanctions waiver that enables Iraq to continue importing gas from Iran but this time granting a significantly shorter waiver period, Iraqi officials and the US State Department said on Thursday. The developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020