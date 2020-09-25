Left Menu
Bollywood drug probe: Actor Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office for interrogation

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as the probe agency has summoned her in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:02 IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives at NCB office in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as the probe agency has summoned her in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also, actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash visited NCB office in the morning today. She was summoned by the NCB to join the investigation pertaining to the same case.

The NCB on Wednesday had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi for the ongoing case. Karishma Prakash works at KWAN talent agency. Even KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and film producer Madhu Mantena appeared before the NCB for questioning in the matter. Shruti Modi, the former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was questioned by the NCB in the case in the past as well.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

