West Bengal Forest Minister inaugurates herbal park near Siliguri

West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has inaugurated a herbal park at Salugara near Siliguri.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:12 IST
West Bengal Forest Minister inaugurates herbal park near Siliguri
West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has inaugurated a herbal park near Siliguri (Photo/ANI).

By Tarak Sarkar West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has inaugurated a herbal park at Salugara near Siliguri.

The park was inaugurated on September 23 and it is the state's sixth and North Bengal region's third park. It is developed in association with the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB). The department has started planting herbal trees with one hector of land under the forest area of the Baikunthupur forest division with the target of five hectares.

Around hundred of species of medicinal plants especially found in the North Bengal region are being planted in the park. The species are neem, Triphala, amla, Amalaki, haritaki, Arjun, beth Lahori, elachi and others. Speaking to ANI, Debasish Chakraborty, a forest official of the Salugara range said, "There is a huge demand for medicinal plants in this region, so our department has taken this initiative. We are planning to involve research students of the university and local villagers in this project so that it can work better in the future."

On the other hand, the villagers are happy with the initiative taken by the forest department. They believe that this will not only provide them a job opportunity but also a green nature shed. (ANI)

