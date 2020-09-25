Left Menu
NHSRCL opens technical bids for design, construction for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday opened technical bids for the design and construction of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:49 IST
National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited Logo (Photo: NHSRCL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday opened technical bids for the design and construction of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. The NHSRCL opens technical bids for two packages for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor -- procurement and fabrication of 28 steel bridges for crossing over railway lines, rivers, highways, road crossings and other structures and design and construction of 88 km (approx) of viaduct between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat including construction of elevated HSR station at Anand/Nadiad, 5 bridges and 25 crossings.

The NHSRCL opens technical bids for two packages for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor -- Procurement and Fabrication of 28 steel bridges for crossing over railway lines, rivers, highways, road crossings and other structures (P-4) According to a statement issued by the NHSRCL, there were bidders for the procurement and fabrication of 28 steel bridges were Tata Projects Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Larsen and Toubro - IHI Infrastructure Systems Consortium, among others. While, there were three Indian bidders including NCC Limited - Tata Project Ltd.- J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. - HSR Consortium.

It is estimated that about 70,000 MT of steel will be used for the fabrication of 28 steel bridges, said NHSRCL. The NHSRCL has already sensitised the steel industries to cater to such a huge demand for India's first High Speed Rail corridor.

With the opening of these bids, the technical bids covering 64 per cent (325 km out of 508 km) of the total MAHSR alignment including five HSR stations (Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch and Anand/Nadiad) out of 12 stations and one train depot at Surat are under consideration, the NHSRCL said. Earlier this week, NHSRCL has opened the technical bids for 237 km of the viaduct between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat including 4 elevated HSR stations and one Train depot at Surat where all the three bidders comprising seven leading Indian infrastructure companies had participated. (ANI)

