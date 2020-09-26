Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote Sector here on early hours of Saturday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-09-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 10:25 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote Sector here on early hours of Saturday.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 2:15 am on Saturday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote Sector.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the firing stopped at 3:00 am on Saturday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Poonch
- LoC
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases top 300,000
China defends Pakistan, says it has made tremendous efforts in fighting terrorism
Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached new level of 'brazenness': Pak newspaper