Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote Sector here on early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-09-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 10:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 2:15 am on Saturday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote Sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the firing stopped at 3:00 am on Saturday. (ANI)

