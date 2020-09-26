Neary 1 lakh cusecs of floodwaters reach Prakasam barrage after incessant rainfall

One lakh cusecs of floodwaters have reached the Prakasam barrage in Andhra Pradesh after the region experienced incessant rainfall in the last few days. "The Prakasam barrage is receiving heavy floodwaters. Almost one lakh cusecs of floodwaters reached the Prakasam barrage from the upper areas. Water is being released downwards into the Krishna canals and to the Bay of Bengal," irrigation officials informed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted isolated thunderstorms in the region. "Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Marathawada, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD had tweeted.