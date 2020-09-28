Left Menu
Delhi: Man beaten to death after altercation over Rs 20, two held

A man was allegedly beaten to death after an altercation over Rs 20 in the Burari area of the national capital. The police have arrested the two accused.

Updated: 28-09-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:16 IST
Rupesh, who was killed in Burari area of Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened on September 24. The victim Rupesh had gone for shaving at a salon of accused brothers Santosh and Saroj. After his shave, the duo asked him to pay Rs 50. The victim, however, paid Rs 30 and added that he would pay the remaining Rs 20 latter. This resulted in a fight. The man was beaten with sticks, the police said.

Soon after the incident, Rupesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two accused have been arrested, the police added. (ANI)

