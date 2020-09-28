Left Menu
AIU seizes 250 grams of gold from passenger at Kozhikode Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kozhikode Airport seized 250 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:24 IST
Air Intelligence Unit of Kozhikode Airport have seized 250 grams of gold from a passenger on Monday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kozhikode Airport seized 250 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. According to informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the seized gold worth Rs 12 lakh in the market was concealed inside an iron box.

"Air Intelligence Unit of Kozhikode Airport seized 250 grams of gold worth Rs.12 lakh from a passenger traveling in flight 6E 9365 from Jeddah. The gold was concealed inside an iron box," it stated. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AIU of Kozhikode Airport had seized about 350 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 17 lakh from a passenger at the airport. "The Air Intelligence Unit at Kozhikode Airport has seized approx 350 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 17 lakh from a passenger. The gold was concealed as foils between cardboard sheets in the hand baggage," read a statement. (ANI)

