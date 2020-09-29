Left Menu
Over 35 pc world's ships recycled in Alang: Union Shipping Minister

Alang is world largest ship recycling industry and more than 35 per cent of world's ships are recycled in Alang itself, said Union Minister for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya.

ANI | Alang (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-09-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 09:32 IST
Union Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By By Amit Kumar

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said, "Alang is famous for ship recycling because it is in the Gulf of Cambay and has the world's strongest current in the Gulf of Cambay when tides come that is 10 to 12 meters of water up and down. Alang is very important to have a direct centre at the front for ship recycling so it is convenient to srcap here. In view of this, world-class recycling industry remains here." "Every year 1,000 ships are scraped in the different part of world and around 350 to 400 are scrapped here. Around 40 per cent of the world's vessels come to Alang for scrapping seeing that it is the largest ship recycling industry in the world. The natural opportunity has been encashed by the Gujarat government as well as the Central government to develop it," he added further.

The Minister said that despite COVID -19 pandemic, Alang ship recycling industry is not affected badly despite it being a labour-intensive industry. The ship recycling association and State Government have taken the initiative and our Ministry has facilitated sign off, sign on facilities here. That has reduced the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"Employment for around 30 thousand people is generated in the recycling industry directly," the Minister said. (ANI)

