West Bengal's Chandrakanta khadi holds sway in Bihar polls

Though Bhagalpur itself is known for its silk and khadi qualities, but considering peoples preference for Chandrakanta khadi clothes of West Bengal, traders have started mobilising its stock for the upcoming Bihar polls. Traders optimism on Chandrakanta khadi is based on its overwhelming sale in the last state polls in 2015.

Politicians and their supporters prefer wearing dhoti, kurta, pyjama, caps, bundi (waistcoat) and gamcha (towel) made of light Chandrakanta khadi clothes of Bengal. Orders for Chandrakanta fabrics have started arriving from Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Munger, Khagaria, Purnea, Begusarai and Banka among others.

People are placing their order with the Bhagalpur Khadi Gram Udyog for the Bengal fabrics. Traders have started preparing stocks of bundi made of Chandrakanta of the colours which Prime Minister Narendra Modi generally wears.

Bhagalpur Khadi Gram Udyog general secretary Barun Kumar Singh confirmed to PTI about mounting orders for attires made of Bengal's Chandrakanta clothes. "We have started dispatching the stock of Chandrakanta to different districts," he said.

He said in comparison to Bhagalpur's silk and khadi fabrics, Chandrakanta khadi manufactured in Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal is light and soft much to the liking of customers. The youngsters in politics have a craze for things made of Bengal's Chandrakanta clothes, Singh added.

He hoped that notwithstanding COVID, sale of Chandrakanta khadi clothes will be more than it was in the last Bihar election in 2015. Despite the fact that attires made of Chandrakanta are costly as compared to local fabrics, but still it's more in demand among those engaged in electioneering.

Chandrakanta kurta cloth is sold for Rs 500 to Rs 1500 a metre while that of Bhagalpur silk costs Rs 200 to Rs 600, local traders said. Chandrakanta dhoti is priced in between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,500 a piece vis-a-vis Rs 700 to Rs 900 for one piece of Bhagalpur silk.

Singh and other traders said that while there are 50 counters for sale of local khadi clothes, while that of Chandrakanta its more than double at 120..