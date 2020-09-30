UP to start paddy purchase from Oct 1

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said the paddy purchase in the state would begin from October 1. In a statement issued here by the UP Government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it should be ensured that the farmers do not face any problem.

For the paddy purchase year 2020-21, support price for common (variety) has been fixed at Rs 1,868 per quintal, while for Grade-A it has been fixed at Rs 1,888. In all, as many as 4,000 purchase centres will be opened in the state.

More than 55 lakh metric tonne of paddy will be purchased in the paddy purchase year 2020-21. Meanwhile, to help farmers sell their paddy under the Minimum Support Price scheme, the UP Government approved a proposal to provide advance loans to purchasing agencies.

The decision to start paddy purchase in the state from October 1 was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Uttar Pradesh State Food and Essential Commodities Corporation will avail loans up to Rs 3,000 crore from nationalised banks, whose interest rates are lowest for purchase of paddy, the statement said.