Heiress faces sentencing in upstate New York sex slave case

Heiress faces sentencing in upstate New York sex slave casePTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:23 IST
New York, Sep 30
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
New York, Sep 30
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
North Korea on Tuesday called on the worlds governments to display effective leadership in the fight against COVID-19 and said its own measures against the pandemic, which it called preemptive, timely and strong, ensured it had the threat u...
Indias current account surplus increased to USD 19.8 billion or 3.9 per cent of GDP for the June quarter as merchandise imports declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. The countrys current account surplus ha...
Kenyas economy is likely to grow by 3.1 this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, reflecting growing optimism in the East African nation as it navigates its way through the coronavirus crisis. Patrick Njoroges forecast is by f...
Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it obnoxious and said the central agency ...